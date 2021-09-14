Pasig opens protected bike lane in new Kapitolyo intersection

THE City Government of Pasig is opening the upgraded Kapitolyo intersection that now includes a ‘bike box’ for the use of cyclists passing through the area.

Pasig bike box

The opening of the intersection in partnership with Ortigas Land will be on Wednesday, with the local government describing the bike box and bike lanes in the vicinity as the “country’s first LGU-led protected bike lane with integrated intersection treatment that will guide turning bikers.”

It is another project of the Pasig government which has been initiating the development of safe bike lanes along major thoroughfares of the city.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In a series of posts by the Facebook page of Pasig Transport, the bike boxes will allow cyclists to get ahead of traffic that will provide a safe way to turn left on the road.

“Bike boxes are extensions of bike lanes and must not be obstructed by motorists; Obstruction of bike lanes and bike boxes carry a penalty,” wrote Pasig Transport.

Continue reading below ↓

An art card of how the bike boxes are use can be seen below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.