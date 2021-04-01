News And Trends

Parks-Scottie trade and other April Fools' Day pranks in time of pandemic

by spin.ph staff
A day ago

APRIL Fools' Day almost came and went without much fuzz in Philippine basketball, probably because the occasion fell on Maundy Thursday.

But some people just can't resist.

Take this tweet about a trade that supposedly would send Bobby Ray Parks from TNT to Barangay Ginebra for Scottie Thompson and two draft picks.

Continue reading below ↓

Unbelievable as it was, the prank gained some traction on Twitter and even got a reaction from Ginebra veteran Joe Devance.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Hordor also got into the action, tweeting this piece.

Continue reading below ↓

That's a prank of course, but we wish it wasn't.

But there's one other prank we saw, by the LaSallian. Must say it was real scary.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again