Parks-Scottie trade and other April Fools' Day pranks in time of pandemic

APRIL Fools' Day almost came and went without much fuzz in Philippine basketball, probably because the occasion fell on Maundy Thursday.

But some people just can't resist.

Take this tweet about a trade that supposedly would send Bobby Ray Parks from TNT to Barangay Ginebra for Scottie Thompson and two draft picks.

Unbelievable as it was, the prank gained some traction on Twitter and even got a reaction from Ginebra veteran Joe Devance.

Hordor also got into the action, tweeting this piece.

That's a prank of course, but we wish it wasn't.

But there's one other prank we saw, by the LaSallian. Must say it was real scary.