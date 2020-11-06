Will Pacquiao 3-in-1 Coffee become your new morning brew?

PACQUIAO-branded coffee?

Well, this will certainly pack a punch.

Yes, the legendary Pinoy boxer’s name and face will be fronting a line of 3-in-1 coffee mixes that will have a "mega dose of caffeine," according to a post by close associate Arnold Vegafria.

The producer and beauty pageant impresario posted a picture of himself and Pacquiao, holding up giant mock-ups of the sachets.

“Check out Pacquiao 3-in-1 Coffee, fortified with malunggay and other healthy and organic ingredients,” Vegafria said in his post.

It will be available in three flavors: original, brown, and white.

Vegafria’s post promised that it would be available soon in major retail outlets.

This isn't the first time the boxer-politician has loaned his name to a food-related venture. Last year, real estate developer Robbie Antonio founded Renegade Branding Concepts, a food startup that quickly brought Manny aboard to launch a line of resto franchises with his name, like Manny's Cafe, Manny's Ramen, and Manny's Grill.