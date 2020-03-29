Pacquiao rues leaked Barangay Dasma letter a low blow

SENATOR Manny Pacquiao has cried foul over a letter from the head of Barangay Dasmarinas in Makati City which he rued invaded his privacy and cast him in a bad light after it was leaked on social media.

In a letter written on Pacquiao's official Senate stationery obtained by Rappler, the eight-division world champion urged Barangay Dasmarinas head Rossana Hwang to stop making assertions based on "unverified news items and malicious social media posts."

On Friday, Barangay Dasmarinas placed the entire Pacquiao household including his wife Jinkee, children and staff on home quarantine based on a viral video showing him hosting a party at home that had Sen. Koko Pimentel as one of the guests.

PImentel has since tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Pacquiao, however, insisted the gathering was held last March 4, or before a community quarantine was imposed in Metro Manila. He also said the gathering was not a part but a 'meeting' among members of the PDP-Laban political party.

"Let me emphasize that it was not 'partying' as stated in your letter. It was a political meeting," the senator said. "The word 'partying' casts me as someone insensitive to the current crisis of the nation."

Pacquiao said he will also be seeking a probe into the matter since leaking a supposedly private letter on social media already constitutes an invasion of his privacy.

"I will refer this matter to the appropriate agency for proper investigation to avoid the same incident from happening," he wrote.

Here's a copy of the Pacquiao letter:





In her letter to Pacquiao, Hwang placed the entire household on home qurantine. The boxing champion requested that one member be allowed to go out, in accordance with IATF guidelines.

"With all due respect, may you also please allow a member of my household to go out or buy or do essentials pursuant to IATF guidelines? Accordingly, kindly have the appropriate home quarantine pass delivered to my residence," he said.

The senator also bared that he has placed himself on home quarantine long before receiving the Hwang memo. He also claimed on Saturday that he tested negative for the virus based on a test kit from Korea.