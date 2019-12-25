With P22B in earnings, Pacquiao among 10 highest-paid athletes of the decade

FOR being involved in the richest fight in boxing history, no way can Manny Pacquiao miss the list for the highest paid athletes in the world this decade.

The 41-year-old Filipino boxing legend made it at No. 8 in the ist of Forbes magazine of athletes who earned the most from 2010-2019.

Pacquiao had a total of $435 million (around P22 billion) in earnings the past 10 years, half of which he made during his historic 2015 welterweight title showdown against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in what went down as the highest-grossing fight of all time.

Ticket sales alone for the bout earned $72 million to surpass the record of Super Bowl XLIX, while breaking PPV (Pay-Per-View) records in the U.S. with a total buys of 4.6 million or a total of $410 million in revenue. It more than doubled the PPV earnings of $150 million grossed during the 2013 light-middleweight title bout between Mayweather and Canelo Alvarez and the 2.48 million buys set in Mayweather’s championship match with Oscar Dela Hoya in 2007.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

As per estimate, the Filipino senator earned around $160 million for his 36-minute work against Mayweather during the so-called ‘Fight of the Century,’ which Pacquiao lost by unanimous decision.

As expected, the unbeaten Mayweather topped the Forbes list with a total of $915 million in earnings, including $220 million in the Pacquiao fight. He reportedly earned $275 million in his last professional bout against UFC star Connor McGregor, including a disclosed amount of $100 million representing guaranteed purse.

Continue reading below ↓

The 42-year-old Mayweather, who has a ring record of 50-0, with 27 KOs, also earned $41 million in his fight against Alvarez and an annual net of $10 million from endorsements alone.

PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

Pacquiao and Mayweather are the only boxers to make the list that included football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi occupying the second and third spots, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓

The 34-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus and serves as team captain of the Portugal national team, has a total net of $800 million, while Messi, team captain of Barcelona and the Argentina national team, earned a total of $750 million.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

NBA icon and Los Angeles Lakers franchise player Lebron James occupies fourth spot with $680 million, followed by 20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer at No. 5 with $640 million.

Rounding up the list are top golfers Tiger Woods at No. 6 ($615 million), and Phil Mickelson ($480 million) at No. 7, respectively, followed by two-time NBA champion and MVP Kevin Durant ($425 million) at ninth spot, and celebrated car racing champ Lewis Hamilton at No. 10 ($400 million).