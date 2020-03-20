Pacquiao donates five buses for use of health workers, frontliners

SENATOR Manny Pacquiao donated five buses to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to be used for transporting health workers and frontliners fighting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The buses that will be used for MMDA’s free rides were formally turned over on Friday, according to MMDA’s social media account.

Aside from the buses, Pacquiao donated 600,000 face masks for the use of frontliners, and partnered with the foundation of Alibaba founder Jack Ma for another donation of 50,000 COVID-19 test kits.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The boxing world champion also filed Senate Bill No. 1406 or the ‘Anti-Spitting Act of 2020’ in a move to discourage spitting in public. Scientists said COVID-19 is commonly spread through respiratory droplets.