Pacquiao to presidential candidates: Set aside politics to help victims of Odette

AS typhoon Odette (international codename: Rai) made multiple landfalls in the country today, December 16, more than 90,000 individuals have evacuated from their homes because of the danger posed by the super typhoon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The storm made landfall six times — the first time in Siargao at 1:30 p.m., before moving on to Liloan, Liloan Panaon Island, and Padre Burgos in Southern Leyte, and then Pres. Carlos P. Garcia and Bien Unido, Bohol as recently as 7:30 p.m.

Odette has slightly weakened as it makes its way across the Visayas, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour.

Pacquiao calls for unity in face of disaster

Amid the ongoing devastation, presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao, who hails from Mindanao, broadcast an appeal to his fellow aspirants to unite and help out fellow Filipinos hit by the storm.

“I appeal to my fellow candidates, VP Leni Robredo, Bongbong Marcos, Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Senator Ping Lacson, Ka Leody, that due to the devastation of typhoon Odette that we set aside all politics and join together all our resources to help our fellow Filipinos in Visayas and Mindanao,” said the retired boxer in a message on Facebook.

He added, “Magsama-sama tayo upang tulungan ang ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyo. Now is the time to come together as one. Tulungan natin sila.”

On Twitter, #OdettePH is trending at the moment, as netizens send out appeals for help, updates from within the storm, and prayers for those affected by Odette.

News media have been posting pictures and videos of the ongoing devastation.

Signal number 4 has been raised over Southern Leyte, the southwestern portions of Leyte and Bohol, as well as the southern and central portions of Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental.

