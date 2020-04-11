Victor Oladipo hosting Instagram show featuring indie artists while NBA is on shutdown

VICTOR Oladipo is going to be busy on the next few Friday nights.

The Indiana Pacers guard says he has committed to hosting a Friday night Instagram Live concert series (Saturday, Manila time) called BASE:LINE LIVE. Each week, three independent artists will be featured on the NBA's Instagram account for the show.

It speaks to one of Oladipo's passions; he's an accomplished musician.

"It lets the NBA world kind of see another side of me as far as music goes and being able to host and help independent artists get some exposure," Oladipo said on Friday, before this week's show. "It'll bridge the gap between music and sports and show how they kind of coexist."

Oladipo says he's committed to the show for the entirety of the NBA hiatus. The first show was last week, and he says seeing new artists will help his own musical path.

"I think I have real talent, and I'm just trying to improve," Oladipo said. "Basketball, obviously, is the love of my life and I want to be the best in the world at that. But who says I can't do both?"

