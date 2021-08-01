‘Already a champion’: P2.5M house and lot in Candelaria awaits Nesthy Petecio

EVEN before her gold medal bout on Tuesday, at least one private company is already offering the sure silver medalist an ample reward.

“We'd like to punch in our homecoming gift to our champion with a BRAND NEW HOUSE AND LOT for her to come home to!” said real estate firm Ovialand in a Facebook post.

The Candelaria, Quezon property, said the company, is worth P2.5 million.

Ovialand is a subsidiary of the Malate Construction and Development Corp. According to its company website, it has been putting up low-cost housing since 1986.

It has developments in San Pablo in Laguna, Sto. Tomas in Batangas, and Candelaria.

“Even before she vies for the Olympic gold, Nesthy is already a champion in the hearts of Filipinos,” said Pammy Olivares-Vital, President of Ovialand, in a statement.

Olivares-Vital added, “As a way of thanking her and celebrating her success, we commit to granting Nesthy a house and lot unit at Caliya, Candelaria worth P2.5 million. We hope that Nesthy and her family will benefit from the property we will give to her.”

The house and lot will add to the P5 million prize that’s already awaiting guaranteed silver medalist Petecio, as stipulated in Republic Act No. 10699. But should Petecio go the distance on August 3 and ascend to the top spot on the podium, we’re sure that these will not be the last.

