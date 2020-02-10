Oscars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

ON Sunday night in Los Angeles (Monday morning in Manila), filmmakers, and the Academy Awards ceremony itself saluted the late Kobe Bryant — a man who, in 2018, added "Oscar winner" to his extensive resume.

In the ceremony's traditional "in memoriam" montage of movie industry luminaries, Bryant was the first to appear. His image was accompanied by the quote: "Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."

He was credited as an athlete/producer.

Two years ago, Bryant accepted the award for his "Dear Basketball" animated short. In this year's ceremony, the winner in the same category saluted Kobe in his acceptance speech.

"This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act as great as his was," said director Matthew A. Cherry, who was a former NFL wide receiver.

Meanwhile, New York Knicks super fan and filmmaker Spike Lee wore a purple and gold suit to the red carpet. The number "24" was written along both sides of his lapel.

Big winners at this year's Academy Awards include Parasite, the first foreign language film to take the Best Picture Oscar. Director Bong Joon-ho also won the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay plums. The film also took home the Best International Feature Film honor.