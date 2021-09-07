Onyok Velasco honored, receives cash incentives from Congress

MANSUETO "Onyok" Velasco was honored by the House of Representatives with its members also giving cash incentives to the Filipino boxer who got a silver medal in the 1996 Olympics.

Onyok Velasco in Congress

On Tuesday, Velasco received the Congressional Certificate of Recognition from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco during a luncheon to honor Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial.

Onyok Velasco also received cash incentives from Congress. The amount was not specified in the official press release posted on its Facebook page, only saying that it was collected through a ‘pass the hat’ drive by Lord Allan Velasco.

“Bago dumating ang pandemya, bago ang ating paglahok sa 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, 25 years ago, binigyan ng dangal at ibinalik ng isang Mansueto ‘Onyok’ Velasco Jr. ang respeto ng mundo sa bansang Pilipinas sa ginanap na 1996 Summer Olympics,” said the House Speaker.

Velasco captured the silver medal in the 1996 Olympics following his defeat against Daniel Bojilov of Bulgaria. Upon, his return, several entities pledged to hand incentives to Velasco, one of which was Congress, a few members of which pledged P2.5 million to the boxer.

"Onyok" said the amount promised by certain members of the House at that time was not collected.

“Facing world-class competition, he gave us a silver medal in boxing during the 1996 Summer Olympics. Sir Onyok, maraming salamat po sa inyong pagbibigay parangal sa aming paanyaya na kayo’y makapunta dito sa House of Representatives. Mabuhay ka Sir Onyok,” added Velasco.

