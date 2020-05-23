How much do online delivery drivers make during ECQ?

FOR the past few months hopefully you've been following social distancing and are staying home. Because of COVID-19 we saw businesses close and employees lose their jobs, but some people were able to find a side hustle or hustle even harder.

One such example are the riders delivering our food to our doorsteps so that we don't have to go out. Initially, at the start of the community quarantine, Grab had suspended all of its operations. Fortunately in a matter of hours, the ride-hailing app announced that GrabFood and GrabExpress will resume its operations. Thank goodness.

So while we've seen the streets clear of cars and PUVs, you have no doubt seen motorcycle riders wearing their pink and green vests cruising down empty roads or hanging out near food establishments.

Just a few days ago, I was able to ask a GrabFood rider the difference between his earnings from before ECQ to now. "Mas marami ngayon umo-order," answered kuya. This was already confirmed by Grab last April, when company even said that demand has tripled during the quarantine.

Continue reading below ↓

These days, according to the bike rider who came bearing my fried chicken, he earns around P1,200 to 1,500 per day after fulfilling around 11 transactions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Di po ba kayo takot na magka-virus?" He laughed and shook his head, "hindi naman po."

Laughter and grit. This is how the Filipino has survived coups, calamities, and politicians. And it's how we will get through this pandemic. Salamat, mga kuya.

This story originally appeared on Topgear.com.ph.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.