One year after, these are the most heartwarming tributes to Kobe

PERSONALITIES from the game Kobe dedicated his entire life to have come together today to honor the late legend’s first death anniversary.

The 41 year old died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, together with his daughter Gigi and eight other people.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bryant played with the Lakers for 20 seasons, collecting five championship rings and an aura of relentless athleticism. By the time he retired in 2016, he had also won two Olympic gold medals. For his post-basketball career, he was pivoting to both media and youth sports, both exemplified by his 2018 Best Animated Short Oscar for his inspirational film “Dear Basketball.”

This morning, the keyword ‘Gigi’ was trending on Twitter, with at least 210,000 tweets.

On social media, athletes, teams, artists, and celebrities paid tribute or posted reminiscences about their departed friend.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓