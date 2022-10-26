ONE Warrior Series PH now down to final eight

AND then there were eight.

In what started with 16 of the most promising fighters in the country, ONE Warrior Series Philippines is now down to its final eight participants after episode six saw the departure of Team Gravity’s McLeary Ornido.

Now, only Norman Agcopra, Jun Montilla, JM Guntayon, LA Lauron, Adonis Sevilleno, Genil Francisco, Sheraz Qureshi, and Ariel Lee Lampacan are left on the show. One Warrior Series PH unites its two competing teams

Coach Mark Sangiao also announced that Team Gravity and Team Passion are no more, and that they will be working as one group from now on.

“It really is exciting, truly exciting,” Team Passion coach Joshua Pacio said.

“What excites me is that we’ll see from these guys what we’ve learned and how they’ll apply it.”

One of the most highly anticipated Circle Elimination matchups of the episode was the showdown between McLeary Ornido – the youngest competitor on the show at just 18 – and Philippine MMA Champion Jun Montilla. The youngster took the challenge well and knew that an excellent performance against an established MMA fighter in Montilla would benefit his career.

He did exactly that, taking the fight to Montilla, but the Team Passion representative wasn’t rattled as he shot for a takedown and worked from the top position, secured the kimura, and forced the tap from the youthful Ornido. Watch Now

The loss resulted in Ornido’s elimination, but coach Mark Sangiao is confident that fans haven’t seen the last of him. The soft-spoken coach even invited him to work with Team Lakay.

“I see potential in you. You’re very explosive. In training, I can see your explosiveness, your speed, your fire, and I like your mindset,” Sangiao told Ornido afterward.

“That said, you’re welcome to train in the gym whenever you want it.” While Lauron made the final eight, he still had to go home after the episode.

Lauron's right hand was bothering him and it kept him from training, the warrior challenge, and the Circle Elimination sparring as he waited for doctor's clearance.

Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t given the okay, and he was advised to rest his right hand, forcing him out of the competition at show’s end.

Still, Sangiao kept the doors open for Lauron to work with Team Lakay, as he saw potential from him over the last six weeks.

“It’s a shame to lose LA. I see all these good qualities in him,” Sangiao said.

“He’s a warrior. He trains hard no matter what. He’s also very technical, but there are some things that we should improve on.”

