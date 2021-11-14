On Twitter, Kai Sotto impresses in winning start for NBL Blitz

LOOKS like Kai Sotto is already making his mark.
A solid start from the Pinoy 7-footer logged him 7 points in his first outing with the Adelaide 36ers in a preseason game against the Cairns Taipans. On Twitter, highlight reels from his offensive plays are making the rounds, with netizens nodding their heads in approval.
Good start for Kai Sotto
Here are the highlight reels
Adelaide was able to crack the Cairns in overtime, 91-87.
