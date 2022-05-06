News And Trends

Twitter plaudits for 'modern-day RDO' Carl Tamayo

by from the web
Just now
undefined
PHOTO: UAAP Images

WE’LL HAVE whatever Carl Tamayo is having.

Exploding with 12 points in the home stretch, Tamayo turned into a man on fire as he led the UP Fighting Maroons from 14 points down and into a slot in the UAAP Finals.

He didn’t just chip in the points. Tamayo contributed four steals, three assists, and 10 rebounds, including a game-saving board in the final seconds of the faceoff against the De La Salle Green Archers.

On Twitter, UP fans — and one Gabe Norwood — hailed his heroics.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Norwood even called him a modern-day Ranidel de Ocampo, another clutch king in the PH hardcourt.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Thirsty agad? :D

    Continue reading below ↓

    Tears from Carl Tamayo

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: UAAP Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again