Twitter plaudits for 'modern-day RDO' Carl Tamayo

WE’LL HAVE whatever Carl Tamayo is having.

Exploding with 12 points in the home stretch, Tamayo turned into a man on fire as he led the UP Fighting Maroons from 14 points down and into a slot in the UAAP Finals.

He didn’t just chip in the points. Tamayo contributed four steals, three assists, and 10 rebounds, including a game-saving board in the final seconds of the faceoff against the De La Salle Green Archers.

On Twitter, UP fans — and one Gabe Norwood — hailed his heroics.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Norwood even called him a modern-day Ranidel de Ocampo, another clutch king in the PH hardcourt.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Thirsty agad? :D

Continue reading below ↓

Tears from Carl Tamayo

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.