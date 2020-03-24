On heels of NSFW Instagram story, Jamal Murray claims he was hacked

In the midst of a canceled NBA season and at least 15 US states with "shelter at home" orders, Jamal Murray suddenly trended on social media for reasons wholly unrelated to the global pandemic.

Over the weekend, an NSFW video (featuring Murray allegedly receiving oral intercouse) appeared on the Instagram Stories of the Denvers Nugget guard.

A series of unrelated posts then appeared, before the account was deactivated.

Continue reading below ↓

A few hours later, Murray sent the following tweet:

Some hoops fans expressed disbelief over Murray's statement.

Continue reading below ↓

Since the arrival of social media, there have been multiple NBA stars who have blamed hackers over not-safe-for-work, controversial, or inflammatory material uploaded to their accounts.

In 2016, Draymond Green posted a “selfie” of sorts on his Snapchat, and then immediately claimed he was hacked. He later walked back on his statement, and told reporters that he had “pushed the wrong button.”

Continue reading below ↓

Whatever the cause of Jamal Murray’s bizzare posts, it’s always safe to secure all social media accounts. On Entrepeneur.com, Uber Brands’ Jonathan Long suggested, among others, using strong passwords, two-factor authentication, and password management apps like LastPass.

Strong passwords are usually longer (perhaps 12 characters), aren’t based on actual words, and use numbers and special characters. “Tools such as How Secure Is My Password will help you rate your password strength,” Long wrote.

Two-factor authentication adds a double layer of security by requiring you to log in your social media account using something other than your password. It could be a code sent over text message, your fingerprint, or a USB key. If set up, it can provide a better layer of security if your account is accessed from a new device.

Lastly, password managers are quickly become a necessity with the amount of passwords you need to track. Long suggested subscription-based managers like LastPass, though Google and Apple have in-built systems of their own, through Google Password Manager and iCloud Keychain, respectively.