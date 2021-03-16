'Halos walang makain': Olympics-bound Irish Magno pleads for financial help for family

CURRENTLY abroad overseas training, national boxer Irish Magno posted an impassioned plea for help on social media for her family in Janiuay, Iloilo.

Magno is one of two Filipino boxers who have earned themselves a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. She is currently in Thailand for practice.

"Ang hirap mag-focus sa paghahanda ko sa Olympics kung alam mong 'yung pamilya mo sa probinsya halos walang makain," she wrote on a Facebook post today, March 16.

The post continued, "Masakit lang isipin lalo na't ikaw lang ang inaasahan nila. Two months na walang allowance, yan lang po inaasahan naming mga atleta, sana magkaroon na."

The 29-year-old is the first Filipino female boxer to qualify for the prestige tournament.

She revealed that she's long been the breadwinner of her family, and that the pandemic even made it harder for her parents to sustain their living.

"Wala po kasi talagang aasahan samin kundi ako lang po. Tatay ko kasi ngayon walang travaho, construction [worker] po siya, pa-extra extra lang. Nanay ko naman, 'pag may nagpapalaba lang. May mga kapatid po ako na sinusuportahan, kaya ang pagiging atleta ko ay sobrang laking tulong sa amin. Sana magawan po ito ng paraan," she said.

Magno also apologized for having to air her sentiments on social media. She, however, thanked the Alliance of Boxing Associations in the Philippines (ABAP) for the accommodation and support they receive in Thailand.

