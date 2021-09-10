Olympic winner Gable Steveson signs exclusive deal with WWE

OLYMPIC gold medalist Gable Steveson is taking his next step in his career as he signed an exclusive deal with the WWE.

The agreement, which falls under the NIL marketing deal rule, allows NCAA athletes to capitalize on their status and personalities without losing college eligibility.

What you need to know about Gable Steveson

Steveson beat Georgia's Geno Petriashvili in dramatic fashion in the final to win the gold medal in the 125 kg category of the wrestling event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old, who is the reigning NCAA Division I champion, still has a year left in University of Minnesota and will not lose his year of eligibility for the upcoming season as he defends his throne in the 285 lbs class.

Steveson recently appeared at SummerSlam in Las Vegas together with fellow Tokyo gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.