Tagaytay house turned over to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago

BLESSINGS continue to pour in for Olympic heroine Hidilyn Diaz.

On Wednesday, the pride of Zamboanga formally received the house and lot promised him by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino as part of her incentives for winning the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal.

The two-story furnished house located at Isabel Heights, Barangay Kaybagal Central in Tagaytay City is valued at close to P5 million and is just part of a windfall that is expected to make her richer by over P50 million.

It sits in a 220-square meter house with a total land area of 220 sq m.


The construction of single-detached houses for each of the country's three other medalists - Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial - have also started, and are also courtesy of Tolentino.

