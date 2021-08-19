Olympic bronze medalist Roel Velasco given his own Chooks store

ROEL Velasco, a bronze medalist in the 1992 Summer Olympics in boxing's men's light flyweight division, was given his very own Chooks-to-Go store for giving honor and pride to the country.

Velasco, like his younger brother Onyok, was one of the country's top boxers in the nineties and continues to serve the country as one of the coaches of the Philippine national boxing team along with older brother Boy.

"What astonished me about Roel is that he is a loyal soldier to the country. Though it's been 29 years since his feat in Barcelona, his legacy continues to live on in our boxers today," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

Coming in as the third seed, Velasco beat Kenya's James Wanene, India's Rajendra Prasad, and Great Britain's Rowan Williams to reach the medal rounds before losing to eventual gold medalist Rogelio Marcelo of Cuba in the semifinals.

"Minsan manghihinayang ka. Kung nanalo ako, ako sana ‘yung nakatayo sa number one na place. Pero tuwang-tuwa pa rin ako sa natanggap ko," said the now 49-year-old native of Bago, Negros Occidental.

Like Roel, Onyok Velasco was given his own Chooks-to-Go store while 1988 Olympic bronze medalist Leopoldo Serantes also started receiving a ₱100,000 monthly allowance for life from the company.

