Olympic-bound pole vaulter EJ Obiena sails for a dunk. WATCH

EJ Obiena can fly - and we're not just talking about pole vaulting.

A video posted on Twitter by PusoPilipinas showed Obiena executing an impressive dunk in what appeared to be a break in training for the Filipino pole vaulter in Italy.

Obiena actually has the height to play hoops as he stands 6-foot-2. He is also a natural athlete being the son of a former national pole vaulter himself in Emerson Obiena.

In a recent interview with the Olympic Channel, the 25-year-old Obiena said he is also following the exploits of other Filipino athletes from afar, including Kai Sotto.

Thankfully, Obiena chose athletics where he has emerged as one of the brightest stars of the sport in the Philippines.

He is set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics where he is aiming to become the first-ever Filipino athlete from track and field to win a medal.

Obiena is training in Italy under Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov in the months leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

