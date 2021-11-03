Olympic medalists rewarded with an SMC business of their choice

SAN Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang handed Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Neshy Petecio P5 million each and bronze medal winner Eumir Marcial P2M to inspire them to go for gold in Paris three years from now.

Ang also promised the three boxers any SMC business of their choice that they can put up in their respective home provinces. Marcial is from Zamboanga City while Paalam and Petecio hail from Cagayan de Oro and Davao del Sur, respectively.

“At a time when our country is seeing the initial signs of hope to recover from the pandemic, our Olympic medalists continue to inspire us to do our best and rise above all difficulties,” Ang said.

"As we wish them further success in boxing in the coming Olympics and in Eumir’s case, his next professional bout, we also taking steps to further secure their future with the San Miguel businesses of their choice."

Hidilyn gets P10M

Ang said that the country’s first Olympic gold, courtesy of weightlifter Hidllyn Diaz in the Tokyo Olympics would serve to inspire the three Olympic boxers to vie for the gold in one of the Filipinos’ favorite sport, where Anthony Villanueva and Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco went as far as a silver finish in 1964 in Tokyo and 1996 in Atlanta, respectively.

Earlier, Ang also gave a P10 million incentive to weightlifter Diaz, who won the gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

Ang also sees the middleweight Marcial, who turned pro last year, as one of the brightest spots in Philippine boxing as he beat American Andrew Whitfield in his professional debut last December before becoming the first Filipino pro boxer to compete and win a medal in the Olympics.

“Eumir’s first bout is impressive, considering that he turned pro and fought his first pro bout following a long layoff due to the pandemic. I see him reaching the greater heights like great boxers Flash Elorde and Manny Pacquiao, who have long been associated with San Miguel during and even after their professional careers,” Ang said.

“If he becomes a champion in his division in the coming years and also wins a gold medal in the Paris Olympics in 2024, then he will have the unique distinction of being the first one to do so,” he added.

