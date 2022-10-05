Oliveros, Fernandez eliminated in fiery circle showdowns at ONE Warrior Series PH

THERE WAS a ton of drama and action in the third episode of ONE Warrior Series Philippines. The show saw three action-packed sparring showdowns coupled with a shocking two-man elimination.

When it was all said and done, Team Gravity lost another man in Ely Fernandez while Team Passion dropped its fist warrior in Joker Oliveros.

Of all three episodes, this one was certainly the most exciting thus far, as it saw Team Gravity’s Joevincent So and Team Passion’s Joker Oliveros square off — two men who rubbed each other the wrong way throughout the show. One Warrior PH episode 3 recap

The match lived up to the hype as So and Oliveros both had their moments. But as the fight went on, it was So’s composure and Oliveros’ emotions that really stood out.

There was a moment when Oliveros said some unpleasant things to So, which didn't sit well with Team Lakay's coaches. Before the sparring ended, So tagged Oliveros with a well-timed right hook that sent the Team Passion warrior down, although he was saved by the bell.

That late surge from So, coupled with Oliveros’ attitude, was enough for the Team Lakay coaches to make a tough decision. Watch Now

“I called for Joker backstage. I really wished the camera wasn’t around. I really care for this kid. I told him that his attitude will determine his altitude,” Team Gravity coach Geje Eustaquio said.

Sangiao added: “MMA and martial arts doesn’t end with just being a great fighter. What we’re looking for here is someone who would represent the Philippines, someone who’d carry the Team Lakay flag into ONE Championship."

The next bout, on the other hand, saw a finish from Team Passion’s JM Guntayon, as he reversed an earlier takedown from Fernandez before sinking in the rear-naked choke that led to the Team Gravity warrior’s elimination.

The last bout was likewise riveting. Team Gravity's Sheraz Qureshi battled through a knee injury to face fiery Marvin Malunes of Team Passion in an awesome back-and-forth battle.

With both fighters displaying heart, they were easily ruled out in the elimination process and stayed alive for the competition.

Though they lost another man, Eustaquio believes his team is finally turning the tide.

“It’s like a Cinederella story,” he said. “Let’s see what the future holds.”

