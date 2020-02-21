OG Ginebra trio takes on the 'Tala' challenge

ON the court, the Gin Kings have proven to be dynamos. Off the court, though, are they explosive enough to be dance floor dynamites?

Jumping on the dancing bandwagon are your original Barangay Ginebra San Miguel leader "El Tinyente" LA Tenorio, as well as "Fast and the Furious" JJ Helterbrand and Mark Caguioa.

The three grooved to the smash "Tala" hit by Sarah Geronimo, who married Matteo Guidicelli Thursday night. Going back, it's all fun and games as LA films their bonding moment via his newfound hobby of vlogging:

Just a couple of minutes after learning the steps, they showcased their wares to the delight of partners Elle Hudson (Caguioa), RR Enriquez (Helterbrand), and Chesca Bugia (Tenorio).

LA and Mark will try their luck for a Grand Slam as they begin the PBA All-Filipino conference in two weeks, while JJ continues to make waves with the Imus Khaleb Shawarma in the MPBL.