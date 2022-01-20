OFW builds vegetable garden in Italy, earns PHP120K extra income

ITALY is one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations, particularly among the wealthy and those interested in arts and culture.

It is also, coincidentally, one of the most sought-after places for Filipinos seeking jobs overseas. In Italy, the majority of OFWs work as domestic staff and caretakers. Some people work in the hospitality, manufacturing, and farming industries.

In their desire to earn more to provide a better life for themselves and their families, many of these Filipinos working overseas scramble to find second, third, and even fourth jobs.

One inspiring OFW found a way to supplement his income by selling vegetables grown in his rented piece of land.

This OFW planted the seeds for success

Lino Mandigma hails from Maluna, Quezon. Having grown up on a farm, he always considered farming to be a dream job. But life had other plans and he chose to become a teacher instead.

“Noong nagtuturo ako, maghapon akong nagtuturo, minsan masakit sa ulo. Pagdating mo sa bahay magsusulat ka pa ng lesson plan, walang katapusan ang pag aaral,” he said to Summit Media's OG Channel as he recounted his days as an elementary teacher.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

At the time, Mandigma’s wife worked as an OFW in Italy. Because he wanted to join her, he decided to leave behind his life as a teacher in Quezon to be a domestic worker in Italy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Sa awa naman ng diyos, nagkasama kami dito [ng asawa ko]. Kaya kuntento ako kahit ang trabaho ko ay katulong. Anong problema? Basta malinis ang ating trabaho, proud ako sa sarili ko,” said Mandigma.

Mandigma believes that it’s not very difficult to earn money in Italy if you have the right “diskarte.” Apart from his housekeeping jobs, he also earns from being a barber and farmer.





Continue reading below ↓

Fruits of labor in Italy

After years of tending other people's yards, he now looks after a 150-square-meter garden that he leases from the Italian government. There he grows Philippine vegetables: talbos ng kamote, upo, talong, sitaw, patola, kalabasa, mustasa, kamatis, luya, and ampalaya. Magdino shared that one summer, he was able to earn an extra 2,200 euros (more than P128,000) by selling produce harvested from his garden.

“Ang the best na trabaho ko dito kapag yung gawain ko ay sa labas–sa garden. Nagtatabas ako ng mga halaman, nagwawalis, iyon ang pinakagusto kong mga trabaho,” he said.

Mandigma added: “Pag nakita ko na yung mga bunga [ng mga tanim ko], ang dami, nawawala talaga yung pagod ko. Talagang tinitignan at binibisita ko, iniikot ko muna ‘yung garden, at nakakatuwa talaga kapag ang mga bunga ay napakaganda."

Lino Mandigma's buhay abroad success story is the latest episode in OG Channel's series called Buhay Abroad.

Continue reading below ↓

OG (Only Good) Channel is Summit Media's first-ever video brand with its own channel on Youtube. OG features content that gives ONLY GOOD vibes with entertaining and informational video series about Amazing Staycation Destinations, Unique Homes, OPM Music, Buhay Abroad, Popular Memes and Trends, and Real Stories about Real People. If you need a dose of good vibes today, visit and subscribe to OG Channel.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.