WWE NXT joins Raw on PH streaming service TapGo

WWE programming in the Philippines has been expanded as TapGo, a new subscription video-on-demand service, will now start broadcasting NXT.

TAP DMV announced the partnership as NXT will be shown live on the streaming service, starting Wednesday, July 7.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with WWE which has always set the bar for sports entertainment in the Philippines," said Bogie De Guia, TAP DMV chief technology officer. "Alongside airing Raw live, we are proud to be the first to bring Filipino fans the live stream of NXT as well as NXT UK."

NXT superstars such as Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Io Shirai, and NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez will now be seen by the Filipino audience through the streaming platform.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tap Sports will re-air NXT at primetime every Thursday night, while NXT UK shows will also be shown starting on Sunday, July 11.

Among those featured in the United Kingdom-based show are talents such as NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, NXT UK Heritage Cup champion Tyler Bate, and Trent Seven.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

All that juicy WWE content, on top of WWE’s weekly flagship program Raw being aired live every Tuesday on TapGo.

"With this expanded partnership, we continue to innovate and provide our Filipino audience with top-flight viewing experience," said Celinda De Guia, TAP DMV president and CEO, TAP DMV.

WWE International vice president Jay Li added, "This expanded partnership will bring NXT and NXT UK to the Philippines allowing us to grow our reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.