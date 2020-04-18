WATCH: Nuns shoot hoops and drop dimes in Spanish convent

From NBA stars dunking with their 2K versions to lockdown violators playing without a basketball, people are finding ways to act upon their love for the game amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So it didn't come as a surprise when that a video of nuns — yes, those religious women — putting up shots and enjoying it recently went viral on Twitter.

Watch:

Continue reading below ↓

According to the original poster, journalist Alejandro Avila, he witnessed the holy sisters getting all skilled and springy during a recent visit to San Leandro convent in Sevilla, Spain. Part of his translated post read, "I never thought I'd see some cloistered nuns playing basketball."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Apparently, the court was realized after the city mayor dropped by the monastery and noticed the punctured ball and broken basket. The mother superior at San Leandro told Kia en Zona: "At recess, especially the younger sisters, they play basketball. A little exercise is very positive."

Continue reading below ↓

The hooping nuns, which already has a whopping 3.2 million views as of writing, even caught the attention of comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo. He dubbed the clip using his voice impersonations of NBA sportscaster Marv Albert, and TNT analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal:

Continue reading below ↓