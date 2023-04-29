NU cager Pat Yu passes civil engineering board exam ahead of UAAP Season 86

PATRICK Yu is set for double duty ahead of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament as a versatile guard and a newly hailed civil engineer.

Pat Yu follows brother and ex-NU cager Dave's footsteps

With two years of UAAP eligibility left, Yu is among the 5,887 board passers and looks forward to a special year ahead.

"I feel blessed and thankful that the Lord gave me this opportunity. It really feels good that my hard work paid off," Yu said.

PHOTO: UAAP Media Bureau

In preparing for the board exam, the 23-year-old winger took a four-month sabbatical from the team's basketball activities.

But NU head coach Jeff Napa has nothing but pride for his newest civil engineer in the squad, who followed the footsteps of his brother and former Bulldog Dave Yu.

"Proud kami, siyempre, kay Pat, at even kay Dave before, kasi pinatunayan nilang student and athlete kami rito sa NU. Looking forward kaming lahat makalaro ulit ang isang engineer," said Napa.

The Bulldogs' Season 85 super sub averaged 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 16 minutes of play.

After reaching the Final Four last year, the revamped blue-and-gold side aims to end their nine-year title drought in Season 86.