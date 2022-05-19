Vying for three-peat, NU Pep is 'well-prepped' despite pandemic pause

AS A high-risk contact sport, cheer was among the sports that had to go deep into hibernation when the global pandemic hit last 2020. Unlike some sports, its skills training and conditioning cannot be performed individually.

But despite the challenging times, UAAP Cheerdance Competition reigning champion National University Pep Squad sure found a way to make things work.

"Kailangan namin mag-adjust. Mahirap siy pero kung ano 'yung hinihingi sa amin, or kung ano 'yung pwede, nagta-try kami ng best option na pwede namin ibigay sa kids," NU head coach Ghicka Bernabe said on Thursday's press conference.

The Bulldogs are vying for a three-peat this upcoming CDC on Sunday, May 22, and Bernabe is certain they're up and running for a title defense.

How NU Pep is preparing for title defense

"Hindi nag-stop yung training namin during the pandemic, we had virtual trainings," she continued.

Earlier this year, as the health protocols started loosening up, they were able to conduct face-to-face practices, too, in preparation of the return of the season after two years.

"Nakabalik kami nung February or March, nag-double time kami kasi hindi ganon kabilis na naibalik 'yung stamina ng kids," she added. "I guess, we are physically, mentally, and emotionally prepared now for the upcoming competition."

The CDC, though, has a different setup now. Instead of the 26-man lineup, only 15 per school is allowed. The usual six minutes of routine has also been cut to just three.

