NSAs return the favor, donate masks, shields to PSC frontliners

Various National Sports Associations (NSAs) have come to the help of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in this time of the coronavirus pandemic by donating face masks and shields to frontliners manning the converted medical facilities inside the Rizal Memorial Complex and the PhilSports Complex.

The Philippine Swimming Association Inc., the Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines Inc., and the Philippine Sepaktakraw Association Inc., have come to the aid of personnel assigned at the two sports arena being run by the government sports agency.

PSA Inc. president Lailani Velasco, skateboarding chief Carl Sambrano, and sepak takraw head Karen Tanchanco-Caballero gave away face shields to PSC personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, and the Philsports Complex in Pasig, which is now being converted too, as medical facility with the ever growing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

PHOTO: Atty. Guillermo Iroy on Facebook

Tanchanco-Caballero had the face masks delivered at Philsports, while both Velasco and Sambrano’s donations were brought to the Rizal Memorial Complex.

The face shields supplied at the Rizal Complex were received by Manny Bitog, Chief ACD head Frontline Personnel of the PSC, which has been regularly providing financial support to various NSAs in the country.

The entire PSC Board headed by chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez already extended its gratitude to the three NSA leaders for their concern to all personnel of the sports agency.