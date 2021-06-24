Noynoy Aquino dies at 61

FORMER president Noynoy Aquino, son of former president Cory and national hero Ninoy, has died today. He was 61.

Multiple reports have confirmed the news, citing several sources. Summit Media news site reportr has confirmed his death, and has been told to wait for an official announcement from the family. A Philippine Star report claims that Aquino was rushed to Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City this morning.

Aquino was the 15th president of the Philippines, winning 42 percent of the vote during the 2010 presidential elections, around 15 percentage points above his closest rival, former president Joseph Estrada.

His presidency was marked with sustained economic growth, as the country rebounded from the global recession to achieve investment grade status in 2013 and a consistent 6.2 percent uptick in GDP.

The Aquino administration also spearheaded several landmark laws, including the sin tax and the reproductive health bill, both in 2012, and the national health insurance act in 2013.

Continue reading below ↓

In 2016, it also successfully challenged China's claims to the West Philippine Sea in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

However, multiple crises — such as the Yolanda disaster of 2013, as well as a 2015 clash in Mamasapano against Islamic terrorists that led to the deaths of 44 policemen — mired “PNoy”, as he was more popularly known, in controversy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

After his chosen successor Mar Roxas lost to Rodrigo Duterte in the 2016 presidential elections, Aquino has largely remained out of the public eye.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.