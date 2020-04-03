Now even SM supermarkets will sell frozen Jollibee Chickenjoy

A FEW days ago, we reported that select Robinsons Supermarket branches would offer frozen, marinated Chickenjoy for you to shop, take home, cook, and enjoy.

Now, SM Supermarkets will be stocking the fast food giant’s chicken cut-ups. And they’re pricing it at P4 cheaper too. The pack will retail for P195, and will be available at all SM Markets (that is, SM Supermarket, Hypermarket and Savemore) branches located in Luzon starting tomorrow, April 2.

Again, the pack just offers marinated chicken. A big part of the Chickenjoy magic is the breading (which, according to their marketing copy, is “crispylicious”), and that one, alas, the fast food chain will likely not offer for sale.