With just one win away, Justin Brownlee will settle for nothing less than a finals return

GINEBRA is one win away from a trip to the finals, and according to prolific import Justin Brownlee, they’re on the right track.

After losing to NorthPort in Game One of the best-of-five semifinals series, the Gin Kings bounced back and took the next two games to grab the advantage.

For Brownlee, Ginebra will settle for nothing less than a slot in the finals, and eventually, the championship.

“That’s our main goal for this conference. Coach was preaching that to us,” said Brownlee on Wednesday after their lopsided 132-105 win over the Batang Pier at the Araneta Coliseum.

The former league Best Import, who finished with 41 points and 11 rebounds in Game 3, insisted that the feeling of being in the finals is what fuels him and his teammates to always to their best.

Last year was a heartbreaker for Ginebra, who fell short of a finals appearance after losing to Magnolia in the semis.

“Everybody want to feel that, just playing in the finals, having the opportunity to win a championship. Getting there just feels great,” he said.

“We just want to feel that, and hopefully, have a greater feeling after the finals,” he added.

Riding on the momentum, Ginebra is looking to close the series on Friday, December 20.