Arwind Santos hypes the stage in UniTeam rally in Pampanga

At a Bongbong Marcos-Sara Duterte UniTeam rally in his home province of Pampanga last Friday night, flamboyant big man Arwind Santos put on a show, appearing on stage in San Fernando.

"UNITEAMRALLY IN PAMPANGA WOW!!!" the NorthPort veteran wrote as he uploaded a video from last night's event.

Arwind Santos is also supporting Boss Delta

Santos is campaigning for Governor Dennis 'Boss Delta' Pineda, who is seeking reelection this May.

Pineda, who is under the UniTeam banner in the 2021 polls, is the team owner of Pampanga Delta in the NBL Pilipinas.

"Buong puso at buhay po akong nakasuporta sa inyo Tatay at maraming salamat po sa lahat po ng naitulong nyo sa akin at inyong mga KABABAYAN," Santos said in a previous post.

Yesterday's UniTeam rally has been touted as one of the biggest in the Marcos-Duterte campaign trail. Along with Boss Delta, House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, vice governor Lilia Pineda, and Second District Representative Mikey Arroyo also appeared before the crowd.

