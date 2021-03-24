Northbound section of Skyway Extension now structurally complete

SAN Miguel Corp announced on Wednesday the northbound section of the Skyway Extension project is now structurally complete.

The northbound section, which stretches 3.99 kms. from Susana Heights to Sucat, is seen to decongest the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) approaching Alabang, Muntinlupa by diverting motorists straight to the elevated Skyway.

SMC president Ramon S. Ang said asphalt-laying on the three-lane structure is set to be done by end of this month.

Ang said he hopes to open the section to traffic soon.

“This almost four-kilometer, three-lane expansion will have an additional capacity of 4,500 vehicles per hour, significantly easing congestion and allowing motorists to bypass the Alabang viaduct," Ang said.

"Those coming from SLEX or MCX can go up the ramp at Susana Heights, and directly go to Makati, Manila, Skyway 3, all the way to Quezon City and North Luzon Expressway,” he added.

The Skyway Extension project, conceptualized and fully funded by SMC, started in late 2019 and was originally set for completion by December 2020 but was affected by delays and work limitations brought about by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the project’s southbound section, which spans 3.8 kms., is already 52.31% done, with target completion set for July.