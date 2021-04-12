Northbound segment of Skyway Extension at SLEX now open and toll-free

TWO of three lanes of the Skyway Extension project's northbound section was opened on Sunday with no toll fees for the four-km segment until further notice, San Miguel Corp. said.

SMC president and COO Ramon S. Ang said the northbound section that covers four kilometers from Susana Heights to Sucat in Paranaque, can be used by Class 1 vehicles with RFID following the structural completion and asphalt-laying done last month.

Ang together with Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar conducted the final inspection of the project before opening it to the public.

“The completion of the northbound section of Skyway Extension is testament to what the government and the private sector can achieve together," Villar said.

Ang said: “I am proud to announce to motorists from the south that finally, our long-awaited Skyway Extension northbound section is finally open. Our long-term solution to addressing traffic particularly on SLEX heading to the Alabang area has finally been realized."

Ang said the northbound section provides a direct link to the elevated Skyway System for motorists coming from provinces like Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite as it allows them to bypass the Alabang viaduct, reducing congestion in the area.

From SLEX, motorists can go directly to their destinations like Makati, Manila, Quezon City up to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), via SMC's new Skyway Stage 3.

He also announced that like in the case of the Skyway Stage 3 that was launched last January, no toll fees will be charged for the 4-km segment until further notice.

Ang estimates that the completion of the northbound section will cut travel time to NLEX to just 25 to 30 minutes from the usual two to three hours.