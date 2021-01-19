Officially leaving college behind, Kat Tolentino commits full time to Choco Mucho

AFTER her supposed comeback year was cut short due to the cancellation of the UAAP, Kat Tolentino found herself on a crossroads in her career.

With no concrete decisions from the UAAP board about eligibility concerns after yet another collegiate season was called off, the Ateneo Lady Eagle winger is set on taking her talent to the next level.

"Yes, I will be playing for Choco Mucho and have already committed to them," she confirmed to SPIN Life.

On Monday, the 25-year-old has officially finished her 14-day travel quarantine as she arrived back in Manila earlier this month to get back on her usual business.

The sister of Rain or Shine rookie Vince Tolentino spent almost the entire 2020 in their home in Vancouver, Canada after Season 82 was officially revoked.

"Considering that UAAP has been postponed the past two years, I'm sure I'm ineligible now. So, instead, I am looking forward to focusing on PVL and being a professional athlete," she said.

Her club team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, mentored by coach Oliver Almadro, begins to prepare as the Premier Volleyball League, which just turned po, is set to conduct its season in April this year.

In her last two games in the collegiate league, Tolentino dispatched 15 points for the Lady Eagles as it dominated the University of the Philippines in the opener, before she was held to just six points in a four-set loss to La Salle.

On April last year, before she flew to Canada, Tolentino teased a farewell to the Katipunan-based squad through an Instagram post.