No love between ex-teammates as Kendrick Perkins stirs Twitter beef with Kevin Durant

ON A day when Oklahoma City welcomed back ex-Thunder guard Russell Westbrook with warm cheers and applause, his former teammate and ex-Thunder center Kendrick Perkins exchanged some spicy jabs on Twitter with Nets forward Kevin Durant.

What set it off? Brodie’s GOAT status in the Oklahoma City legacy.

It all began when Kendrick Perkins sent out a tweet to announce that he’ll be on SportsCenter to share his opinion on why Westbrook was “Mr. Thunder” — the best player to ever don the OKC uniform.

Continue reading below ↓

Mark D’ Amico, a Celtics analyst, disagreed with him.

Perk defended Russ, citing his loyalty to the Thunder vis-a-vis Kevin Durant — and set off an an unforeseen storm on NBA Twitter.

D’ Amico fired back first, saying that, at best, Russ failed to carry the team through the first round of the playoffs.

Continue reading below ↓

Kevin Durant, who’s known to react wildly to criticisms on both his public account and “alleged” burner accounts, then threw an uppercut at Perk that sent him reeling back to memory lane.

Continue reading below ↓

*Insert thunder crackles*

But Perk didn’t back down and reminded KD that despite having won two rings, he still made “arguably” the weakest move in NBA History.

The two volleyed barbs back and forth, with Durant pointedly emphasizing Perkins' "weak production."

"Should’ve worked on your skills as much as I did," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

And that’s what dragging KD into a conversation gets you.

In the end, while Perkins only reiterated what everybody has already said about KD, the commotion he made on Twitter only reminded everyone how much of a non-factor he was on the court during his tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although his locker room presence and championship experience were valuable, his tangible contributions were lackluster, averaging just 4.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in five seasons at Oklahoma.

Perkins is currently a mainstay in ESPN as an NBA analyst.