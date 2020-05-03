Religious events, essential work gatherings prohibited anew under GCQ

CONTRARY to its earlier pronouncements, religious gatherings will once again be prohibited under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Responding to querries by a number of local officials, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) spokesperson Harry Roque said that they have revised their guidelines and will no longer allow masses in areas which are still under the GCQ.

"Alinsunod po sa mga reklamo na natanggap na nanggagaling po sa mga local official na imposible raw pong ma-implement yung social distancing sa religious meetings saka sa mga work gathering, nabago na po ang guidelines. Bumalik po tayo sa rules under ECQ," he said in his online briefing on Friday.

This is a reversal of Malacañang's Thursday pronouncement that said that these will be allowed provided that social distancing and other safety protocols will be observed.

According to Roque, the Palace retracted those statements following complaints from the local government units.

"Pinakinggan po ng IATF ang tawag ng mga lokal na opisyales at ipinagbabawal po muli ang mga work gatherings at mga religious activities sa areas covered by GCQ," said Roque.

Aside from that, other sports events which includes games, trainings, tournaments, and championships are also prohibited in both ECQ and GCQ.