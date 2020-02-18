NLEX new guy Will McAloney slowly transitions from MPBL to rougher PBA play

FRESH off his year-long stint with the Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol in the MPBL, Will McAloney is making a deliberate effort to absorb a very different PBA system as he makes his debut with the NLEX Road Warriors in the upcoming All-Filipino conference on March.

It’s been two months since the 26-year-old started practicing with NLEX. But as he gets to experience actual plays at pre-season tune up matches, he can clearly see that he still has a lot to work on.

“Kailangan ko pa magamay ‘yung banggaan sa loob kasi nababaguhan pa ako eh. Sa MPBL, di masyado nagbabanggaan, pero dito tumatama talaga. Sa MPBL kasi, tawag kaagad yon. ‘Yun ‘yung pinapractice ko pa talaga, and defense, kinakapa ko pa,” he shared with SPIN Life.

But McAloney is convinced that he’s got enough time to improve before the All-Filipino conference opens in March.

“Confident ako na bibigyan ako ng kumpiyansa ni coach Yeng. Ginagawa ko lang ‘yung trabaho ko kasi gusto ko makatulong sa big man. Hindi pa ako satisfied pero kahit papaano nakakatulong ako sa team. In less than a month, [I'll be] ready. I’m 100% excited for PBA kasi kaya ko naman eh,” the 6-foot-5 Cebuano power forward said.

McAloney contributed four points and a rebound on Monday, as the NLEX Road Warriors escaped the Fajardo-less San Miguel Beer, 103-97, in a tune-up match organized by the Phoenix Fuel Masters at the Upper Deck Sports Center, Pasig City.