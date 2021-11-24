Former King Lion Calvin Oftana officially graduates from San Beda

AFTER a fruitful rookie season in the PBA, Calvin Oftana once again capped off another milestone in his life.

The NLEX Road Warriors guard announced his graduation from San Beda University, obtaining a degree in Business Administration Major in Marketing Management.

“Thank you San Beda University! Ut In Omnibus Glorificetor Deus! Animo San Beda! Go San Beda Fight!,” he wrote on Wednesday, sharing a photo gallery of himself on social media.

Calvin Oftana was a Red Lion for four years

The third overall pick in the 2021 PBA Draft played for San Beda for four years since 2016, and won several championships with them.

He was also the NCAA season 95 MVP after steering the Red Lions to an 18-game sweep in 2019.

And now, his storied chapter with the university just ended.

“For the guidance and protection, I say thank you, My G! You have done it, over and over again. Appreciate you for all the things you’ve done to me,” the 25-year-old wrote in gratitude. “To my coaches, teammates and professors, thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Appreciate you all.”

In a September 22 faceoff against the Meralco Bolts in the recently concluded Philippine Cup, Oftana exploded with 34 points, breaking the all-time record in three-points attempt made by a rookie — surpassing the feat of PBA great Allan Caidic back in 1987.

Oftana also recorded 9.27 points, 2.64 boards, 1.36 dimes in an average of 18 minutes play per game during his debut conference.

His PBA colleagues and local players flooded the comments section to send him congratulatory messages.

His teammate Kevin Alas wrote, “The next allan caidic.”

Meanwhile, CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz, and Jamie Malonzo commented: “Congratulations.”

