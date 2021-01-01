Outside the bubble, NLEX's virtual events help displaced athletes, sports workers

MONTHS into the lockdown, NLEX Corporation went beyond the bubble and found a way to hold virtual sports events for displaced athletes and sports industry workers.

Over the past few months, it held "Ta-RUN Na!", a virtual marathon event with over 460 participants, getting together online from different places as a way of keeping active over the pandemic.

Through this effort, NLEX raised funds to provide 100 health kits to its beneficiaries, who've been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Whole fields of sport were shut down for seven months, with the October to December Clark bubble being perhaps the first major sports tournament to be held since the lockdown was imposed on March.

The company's PBA team, the NLEX Road Warriors, didn't manage to reach the playoffs.

A virtual run wasn't the only event NLEX held.

While that event focused on staying physically fit, NLEX also rolled out a virtual chess competition called "Battle of the Minds."

Continue reading below ↓

Over 400 people from different industries joined in: national team players, grandmasters, and participants from the MVP Group of Companies. It was split into several categories: major, senior, kiddies, and female.

NLEX Assistant Manager for Sports Marketing Amor Tejada said that it's planning to conduct more virtual events in the upcoming year.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a photo sent by NLEX, it seemed like one of its beneficiaries is national jiujitsu athlete Meggie Ochoa, who also organized multiple outreach events all year round.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.