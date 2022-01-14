Nike, Vans, Supreme will reportedly begin firing unvaccinated employees in US

AS THE United States Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s ruling requiring vaccinations or weekly Covid-19 testing of employees at private companies with a hundred or more employees, reports are coming in of several apparel and sportswear brands who will enforce their own mandates within their US premises.

Beginning January 15, Nike will begin to fire some unvaccinated employees, reports The Oregonian.

In an email viewed by The Oregonian, the Portland-based company warned an employee that “your employment is scheduled to be terminated on Saturday, January 15, 2022” for non-compliance with company vaccine policy.

In the same report, The Oregonian says that outdoor gear brand Columbia Sportswear will take similar measures beginning February 1, though warehouse and retail workers will be exempted.

Nike has yet to release a statement on planned terminations.

Columbia Sportswear, VF Corp. to let go of unvaccinated employees next month

But Columbia Sportswear told Newsweek that “it has been encouraging its employees to get vaccinated over the past year, noting it has offered paid leave for workers to get the shot and held mobile vaccine clinics on site.”

The “small number” of people, said a company spokesperson, who remain unvaccinated and have not applied for religious or medical exemptions will be put on paid leave and “move towards termination.”

Meanwhile, VF Corp., the parent company behind Vans, North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and more, told Outside Business Journal that they will begin letting go of office-based unvaccinated employees after January 31, unless the employee was able to secure permission “due to a medical reason, sincerely held religious belief, or other exemption.”

The VF Corp. spokesperson emphasized that this will only affect US employees for now. Moving forward, “our EMEA [Europe, Middle East, and Africa] and APAC [Asia-Pacific] regions will continue to determine the most effective ways to ensure the health and safety of our associates in those regions,” they said.

Employees of Vans fought back against the ruling in a protest last month, reported Complex.

Vaccines continue to provide "a high level of protection", even against Covid-19 variants of concern like Delta and Omicron, reiterated the World Health Organization in a statement last January 11.

