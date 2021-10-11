Nike transforms old Bulacan courts into colorful playgrounds for young girls

IN COMMEMORATION of the International Day of the Girl, Nike PH partnered with Girls Got Game to make magic happen in small-time local courts.

The sports giant, together with the youth-centered NGO, unveiled the project on Monday, showcasing two multi-purpose courts custom-painted in chic and colorful designs by Filipina artist Jill Arteche.

Nike announced that it’s part of its campaign to empower the next generation of Filipinas through sports and recreation.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Why Nike revamps old courts

“Kids are made to play, yet many in the Philippines, particularly young girls, do not have access to sports. Nike and Girls Got Game are investing in the future of kids by giving them access to tools and training they need for success, building confidence on and off the court by exposing them to positive female role models and breaking down barriers to create inclusive communities,” Jino Ferrer, Nike PH country marketing manager, said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The two organizations began the project by improving two courts of Sacred Heart Academy School in Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

Both the indoor and outdoor courts of the school got a makeover with Arteche’s signature whimsical characters.

The outdoor court, themed the “Now”, features an artwork of young girls playing sports like basketball, volleyball, rugby, and football.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, the indoor is dubbed as “Future”, with designs anchored on professions like doctors, leaders, and athletes.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We hope to inspire the next generation of Filipina girls to view the refurbished courts as a symbol of their goals and dreams and that accomplishing these, however small, is what brings a sense of achievement,” Ferrer added.

Earlier this year, Nike also partnered with Arteche for a Nike By You initiative, where she made designs for the brand.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Girls Got Game is a six-year-old organization that has been actively organizing sports and training camps for young girls in the Philippines. It has an all-female core team of coaches, leaders, and instructors.

To this date, GGG have seen the participation more than 2,500 girls, 10-14 years od age, across the country, as it roams around to introduce them to sports.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.