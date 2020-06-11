Nike Factory Store clarifies: Buy 2, Take 2 sale is only canceled in Cebu branch

This morning, reports surfaced of Nike Factory Store canceling its much-awaited ‘Buy Two, Take Two’ sale.

The sale, announced two days ago, gained massive traction on social media.

We reached out to Nike Factory Store for their clarification. The chain of outlet stores clarified that the sale is still on, except in one branch.

“Due to the directives of the Lapu-Lapu City local government we are temporarily suspending the Buy 2 Take 2 in Nike Factory Store Cebu only,” it said in a statement emailed to SPIN Life.

The Cebu branch is located at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde.

For Nike Factory Store’s three other branches, the sale continues. However, the brand would like to remind its customers that it will be strictly enforcing all social distancing protocols during the sale.

In their NLEX Pampanga branch, they will only accommodate the first 150 customers.

At their SLEX Mamplasan branch and Laguna branch at Paseo Outlets in Sta. Rosa, they will only accommodate the first 200 customers.

Continue reading below ↓

The sale will run all the way to June 17.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.