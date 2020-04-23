Nico Salva apologizes for 'P10M won't even buy a house' tweet

NICO Salva on Thursday apologized for his tweet about the P10 million cash reward offered by the Philippine government for anyone who can develop a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Salva made the apology on his Twitter account on Thursday.

“I would like to apologize to anyone that may have been hurt with my previous tweet,” wrote Salva.

The Meralco veteran forward came under fire from netizens for a tweet that touched on the P10 million cash reward put up by the government and announced by President Duterte days earlier. The tweet has since been deleted.

“Government giving 10 million to whoever finds Covid-19 vaccine? 10M??? For a vaccine that will cure thousands of people and put an end to all of these?!! 10M won’t even buy you a house,” Salva wrote.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Some netizens were offended by the former Ateneo star's tweet, particularly by his statement about the worth of a house.

Salva explained that the statement should not be taken literally.

“The statement is an exaggeration to emphasize that for a vaccine that will save lives, 10M is not enough. I know times are hard right now and I’m aware of that. I am not trying to lambast or belittle anyone with that post. Who am I to do that? I myself don’t even have that amount. We are all fighting against COVID and doing whatever we can,” said Salva.

Continue reading below ↓

Salva said the point he was trying to drive at was lost along the way.

“To me, if someone, whoever it may be, finds a cure, they should be recognized as a hero and be compensated by more than P10 million. That’s my point. I am on the side of whoever finds a cure. I tried to emphasize it by that statement which did not translate well. I hope I’m able to explain myself well,” Salva wrote.