New Zealand, Australia host send-off for World Cup-bound Filipinas

THE embassies of New Zealand and Australia gave the Filipinas a send-off event in Makati on Thursday night before they go into a training camp for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

New Zealand Embassy Charge d’Affaires Tim Given and Australia Counsellor and Acting Deputy Head of Mission Thanh Le were among the dignitaries and guests who gave well-wishes to the Filipinas, who will compete in the World Cup for the very first time.

New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup with the Filipinas playing in Dunedin, Wellington, and Auckland for their Group A matches.

“Gusto ko sanang batiin at pasalamatan ang lahat ng manlalaro ng Team Filipinas,” said Given in his remarks. “Success is the final point of hours of hard work, dedication, perseverance, and making it to the World Cup is an awesome achievement. It is a testament to the Filipino spirit, unity, and sportsmanship."

Given also believes that the Filipinas will be competitive in their World Cup campaign including in their July 25 match where they will face New Zealand in Wellington.

“Proud kaming lahat sa inyo at may kumpyansa kami na bibigyan nyo ng matinding laban ang New Zealand Football Ferns. To the coaches, staff, and support personnel we acknowledge your dedication in nurturing athletes’ talent,” said Given, who also wished that the team will be able to immerse themselves with the New Zealand culture.

Le also hailed the Filipinas for their efforts in promoting women in sports in the country.

“Like Filipinos, Australians love sport. We value inclusiveness, teamwork, and a fair go in sport. We need more successes for Women in sports and we celebrate the success of the Filipinas as they take a huge step in next month’s competition at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This achievement will serve as an inspiration for many young athletes. We look forward to an exciting competition and hope to see the Filipinas play in Australia,” said Le.

Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta and players Hali Long and Inna Palacios were thankful for the support shown by the two countries.

“Since last year, the New Zealand Embassy in the Philippines has been actively supporting efforts to promote the Fifa Women’s World Cup and the Filipinas. Your support is very much appreciated by the Philippine football community. We know that our Filipinas will be very much at home when they compete in the Fifa Women’s World Cup,” said Araneta.

“For our players and the rest of the team, we deeply appreciate the hardwork and the sacrifice that you have done for the country in representing the Philippines in the biggest stage of women’s football,” said Araneta.