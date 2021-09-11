New UAAP cable channel showing throwback games and we love it

REMEMBER the classic and intense UAAP Finals between Ateneo and La Salle back in 2002?

You can actually relive the series, at least the first two games of it, along with other memorable college matches, through cable television provider Cignal's lewly launched UAAP Varsity Channel.

For one on its initial offerings, the channel showcased one of the most memorable finals series in UAAP history that saw the Blue Eagles defeat the Green Archers in three games, ending a 14-year title wait.

Ateneo beat La Salle in the series opener, 72-70, as Larry Fonacier denied Mac Cardona twice in the final play of the game, but La Salle bounced back as Mike Cortez took over with 21 points in the 85-77 Game Two victory.

The two games are part of a 20-year video archive from different sports that will be offered by the channel after Cignal obtained the broadcast rights of the UAAP.

Continue reading below ↓

“The UAAP Varsity Channel is Cignal’s answer to the clamor of countless UAAP fans for unlimited access to their favorite teams and players, and a chance to relive the best moments in UAAP history any time of the day across multiple platforms,” said Cignal TV president and CEO Robert P. Galang.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“With Cignal’s unrivaled reach, it is a chance for us to bring the brightest stars in collegiate sports to a much-wider audience and deliver our commitment to the UAAP to help grow the league and brand.”

Cignal said the channel will eventually show live games and events with multiple repeat telecasts once the UAAP season finally gets going. Magazine shows will also be part of the cable channel's offerings.

“To launch a channel when there are no games yet is testament to the strength of the league made possible by the blood, sweat and tears of each and every student athlete. We thank them for giving us enough memories worth reliving,” said UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag.

Continue reading below ↓

“This is for the UAAP community as we continue to navigate this pandemic. We also thank our partners at Cignal for undertaking this project that allows us to take a trip down memory lane in the safety of our homes.”

Game 3 of the 2002 UAAP Finals will have its premier telecast on Friday, 4 p.m.

Other matches to be shown in the coming days are Game 3 of the 2001 finals between La Salle and Ateneo on Friday at 6 p.m.

Games 1 and 2 of the 2001 finals between the Green Archers and the Blue Eagles will have its premier telecast on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

Ateneo and La Salle will once again be featured on Sunday with their Final Four clash in 2004 at 6 p.m.

Where to watch?

The UAAP Varsity Channel is available on HD Channel 263 and Satlite SD Channel 55. It is open to all active Cignal and SatLite subscribers for free until October 15. It is also available for Cignal Play users for free until October 31.

Continue reading below ↓

According to the company's website, the UAAP Varsity Channel will be available for Cignal postpaid plan 290 and up, and prepaid plan 300 and up..

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.