WATCH: 'The First Slam Dunk' slams it home with a new trailer

A FRESH new trailer is out for The First Slam Dunk, and it showcases the brand-new CG animation style, as well as snippets of the voice cast in action.

WATCH: New trailer for The First Slam Dunk

The trailer begins with introspective shots that show off the gorgeous animation, before transitioning to high-octane on-court action.

While most Filipino fans of the anime series are definitely more familiar with the Filipino dubbers who voiced the characters, TOEI Animation has announced that it will be fielding a brand-new cast for their main characters.

Shugo Nakamura will play Ryota Miyagi, while Jun Kasama will voice Hisashi Mitsui. Meanwhile, Shinichiro Kamio will VO Kaede Rukawa, Kenta Miyake will play Takenori Akagi, and Subaru Kimura​​ will voice Hanamichi Sakuragi.

The movie will be released in Japan on December 3.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.